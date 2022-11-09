Tata Motors Q2 Results: Automajor posts Rs 944.61crore net loss

Homegrown automajor reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs. 4,441.57 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 29.7% to Rs 79,611.3 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 61,378.82 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin, a metric of corporate profit, improved by 130 basis points to 9.7%.

Tata Motors’ domestic commercial vehicles business reported 19% growth in sales at 93,651 units last quarter on the back of robust demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs).

The passenger vehicle (PV) business too continued its strong run with sales rising 69% to 142,755 vehicles amid improved supplies and good festive demand.

“Demand continues to remain strong, however, will remain a key monitorable in wake of global uncertainties. Improving chip supply and cooling commodity prices will aid revenue and margins recovery and hence aim to deliver strong improvements in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and free cash flows in H2 FY23,” Tata Motors stated in a filing to the BSE.

Tata Motors’s Jaguar Landd Rover (JLR) revenue increased 36% to £5.3 billion in the second quarter due to a strong model mix and pricing. Sales volumes (excluding China JV) went up 17.6% to 75,307 units, the company stated in a filing to BSE.

Tata Motors claimed that JLR is continuing to focus on signing long-term partnership agreements with chip suppliers, which is improving visibility of future chip supply. Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said JLR has an order book of 205,000 units, which is seeing an uptick despite global uncertainties and the company does not expect any adverse impact immediately.

Production and sales volumes are expected to improve with positive profit margins and cashflow in the second half of FY23 and free cashflow is expected to be near breakeven for the full financial year, the company said.

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We delivered a stronger financial performance in the second quarter as production of our new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport ramped up, improving revenue, margins and cash flow, despite continuing semiconductor constraints.”

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Securities, said the firm expects near term challenges for JLR to continue due to semiconductor shortage, global supply chain issue amid ongoing geopolitical issues and demand moderation. However, going forward in 4QFY23E and in FY24E, the situation would normalize with softening in commodity prices and normalized inflation level. JLR’s strong order book would also result in strong volumes in 2HFY23E with semiconductor issue easing out.

“We believe lower capex and global recovery would support JLR, while improving PV business and focus on cost control would improve TTMT’s standalone margins. Moreover, tight control on capex and R&D would lower its automotive debt to greater extent over the next 2-3 years”, said Shah.

Company plans to delist its American Depositary Shares from NYSE



Tata Motors Wednesday said it plans to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after January 2023 and terminate its ADS programme.

The company said it has notified NYSE of its intent to voluntarily delist its ADS, each representing five ordinary shares of the company.

US stock exchanges allow listing of foreign companies in the form of American depositary receipts (ADR), which is a negotiable certificate that evidences an ownership interest in ADS.

Stating that the rationale for ADS listing in the US has significantly diminished, the company said there has been a consistent drop in the number of ADSs outstanding as a percentage of its outstanding ordinary shares.

“Since the company’s ADSs were issued in 2004, the company has witnessed a considerable increase in liquidity and foreign shareholder participation in the equity stock markets in India,” Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

At a meeting Wednesday, the board resolved to voluntarily delist the ADSs from the NYSE, deregister the securities from the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) and take all necessary or appropriate actions in furtherance of such delisting and deregistration.

“This will help simplify the company’s financial reporting requirements and reduce administrative costs,” it said. Upon delisting its ADSs, Tata Motors said it would concentrate on trading its equity shares on BSE and NSE.

“In addition, the company has not arranged for the listing and/or registration of the Securities on another U.S. securities exchange or for the quotation of the Securities in a quotation medium in the United States,” Tata Motors said.

The last trading day of the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on or around January 23, 2023. Once the ADSs have been delisted from the NYSE, there would be no over-the-counter market trading of the ADSs in the United States due to regulatory restrictions under Indian law.