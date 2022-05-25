Targeting Covert Hamas Investment Network and Hamas Finance Official

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

While Palestinians in Gaza face harsh living and economic conditions under Hamas, the terrorist group has amassed hundreds of millions in its secret investment portfolio. Hamas maintains a violent agenda that harms both Israelis and Palestinians. The United States is committed to denying Hamas the ability to generate and move funds and to holding it to account for its role in promoting and carrying out violence. Today, the United States is designating an expansive network of three Hamas financial facilitators and six companies across the Middle East and North Africa that generated revenue for the terrorist group through the management of an international investment portfolio. The United States is also designating a senior Hamas finance official.

These individuals and companies are being designated under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, leaders, and officials of terrorist groups, and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism. The United States designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in October 1997, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to E.O. 13224 in October 2001.