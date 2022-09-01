Tanya sentenced for Performance Enhancing Drugs

Albuquerque supplement retailer, Tanya Puccini sentenced to three years’ probation for performance enhancing drugs

PEDs were banned by U.S. and World anti-doping agencies

(STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Tanya Puccini was sentenced on Aug. 30 to three years of probation for introduction and delivery of misbranded drugs. Puccini, 47, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7.

Puccini was the owner and operator of Allstar Nutrition, a health supplement store in Albuquerque. In December 2017, Puccini began selling Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), a type of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) that stimulate the growth of certain muscle and bone. These products are prohibited by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These drugs were sold in bottles labeled “not for human consumption” and “for research purposes only.” Puccini nonetheless provided verbal, printed and occasionally written instructions to purchasers for personal use of the drugs for fitness gains, such as muscle growth. For example, Puccini provided a written note to a customer in which she represented that the drugs were not “technically” SARMs, but included instructions for using the drugs to promote muscle growth.

Altogether, from December 2017 through June 2021, Puccini made retail sales of at least $107,486 of unapproved PEDs.

“Misbranded drugs that are disguised as dietary supplements and contain potentially harmful hidden ingredients place American consumers at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who endanger the U.S. public health by distributing fraudulent and potentially dangerous products.”

Consistent with a stipulation in the plea agreement, Puccini forfeits her interest in any drug she received or transferred that is or was adulterated or misbranded. The Court will issue a money judgement within 30 days.

The FDA investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy Peña is prosecuting the case.

Read more news relating to “Drugs:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today