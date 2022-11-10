Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Firm posts profit at Rs 56 crore

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.47 crore in the September quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore.

During the quarter, total income rose to Rs 1,442.58 crore, up from Rs 1,361.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Group, said, “as industry leaders, we are fully equipped to leverage the tailwinds of the sector from a position of strength as demonstrated by our successful rights issue, consistently improving performance, a strong order book and our relentless debt reduction endeavours.”

Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said the company has reduced debt by Rs 583.50 crore through the rights issue proceeds.

““We have closed a very satisfying Q2 despite various challenges. While we continue to show improvement in our performance, the highlight for us has been the order intake in recent months,” said Ashwani Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, adding that while the order-book stood at 759 MW as on 30th September 2022, the company has subsequently added new orders of nearly 193 MW.

At the end of September, the company’s net debt was Rs 2,722 crore.

The company’s scrip ended at Rs 8.30 a piece, up 0.97% on the BSE Thursday.