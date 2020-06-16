Suspect Sought in Robbery 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue by MPD

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect placed his hand under his shirt, gestured as if he had a weapon, and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with US currency.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE