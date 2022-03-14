Sung Kim’s Call with Noh Kyu-duk & Funakoshi Takehiro

Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim’s Trilateral Call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japan Director General Funakoshi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

In a March 14 trilateral call, U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim, Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro, and ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk discussed the DPRK’s February 26 and March 4 ballistic missile launches, which all three governments have concluded were tests of a new DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

Special Representative Kim strongly condemned the launches, which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and present a serious threat to international peace and security. He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies, the ROK and Japan.

Special Representative Kim expressed concern that these ICBM launches represented a serious escalation by the DPRK and pose a significant risk to regional stability. While noting that the door remains open to diplomacy, Special Representative Kim emphasized that the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and our allies. He called on the DPRK to cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue, underscoring the United States’ continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions. The three officials agreed to continue their close coordination.