Sunak postpones showdown with City regulators over proposed ‘call-in power’

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday delayed a showdown with the Bank of England, as the government postponed the publication of plans to allow ministers to over-rule City regulators.

City minister Andrew Griffith told MPs that the prime minister wanted more time “to understand what is an important and detailed matter” and to take account of comments made about the controversial plan.

Griffith said it was important to have the “right wording” in a proposed new “public interest intervention power”, which would let ministers override regulators including the BoE and Financial Conduct Authority.

Regulators have warned that the power would undermine their independence and weaken confidence in the City of London as a financial centre, in an increasingly tense stand-off with government.

Sunak, while serving as chancellor, proposed the power to allow ministers to “direct a regulator to make, amend or revoke rules”. He said he wanted to make them more democratically accountable.

Griffith insisted in a letter to the House of Commons Treasury select committee that the government still intended to introduce the power, which he said would be used “in exceptional circumstances” and with “appropriate safeguards”.

But he irritated MPs by announcing that the government would no longer put forward the “intervention power” amendment to the Financial Services bill during its House of Commons committee stage.

Angela Eagle, the Labour MP and interim chair of the Treasury committee, said the proposal was “undeniably a potential threat” to the independence of regulators and that MPs should have the chance to properly scrutinise it.

She wrote to Griffith insisting the new power should be introduced at the Financial Services bill’s report stage in the Commons — its next stage — and not introduced in the House of Lords.

Shadow City minister Tulip Siddiq claimed a U-turn was under way. “The prime minister can’t pretend he didn’t know about the proposed powers to override decisions made by financial services regulators — he drafted the plan when he was chancellor.

“The government must now listen to the warnings of the Bank of England and not just delay this dangerous proposal but ditch it altogether.”

The Treasury insisted that there would be no U-turn.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, and FCA head Nikhil Rathi last week warned about the consequences of the new powers.

Woods said: “Some might think that such a power would boost competitiveness.

“My view is that through time it would do precisely the opposite, by undermining our international credibility and creating a system in which financial regulation blew much more with the political wind — weaker regulation under some governments, harsher regulation under others.”

His stance was echoed by Rathi, who said it was “vital” that the FCA’s “independence and agility at speed [was] not undermined by any proposed call-in power”.