Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity – AI Risk Management

Treasury Announces Public-Private Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity and AI Risk Management

The U.S. Treasury announces a new public-private effort to boost cybersecurity and risk management for artificial intelligence in the financial sector.

A series of six resources, developed in collaboration with industry and regulators, will be released throughout February.

Officials say the initiative will help financial institutions adopt AI more securely and strengthen resilience.

What the Announcement Is

(STL.News) On February 18, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the completion of a major public-private initiative aimed at improving cybersecurity practices and risk management related to artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services industry.

This initiative was developed in partnership with financial institutions, federal and state regulators, and industry groups.

Why It Matters

AI systems are increasingly used across the financial sector—from fraud detection and customer service to trading and risk analysis. But AI also introduces new cybersecurity risks, from model manipulation to data corruption.

Treasury officials emphasized that strengthening AI security is critical for the resilience and stability of the U.S. financial system.

By bringing government and industry together, the initiative aims to:

Provide practical tools for secure AI deployment in financial institutions,

for secure AI deployment in financial institutions, Help smaller banks and firms that may lack in-house AI risk expertise,

that may lack in-house AI risk expertise, Enable innovation while managing emerging risks.

What Will Be Released

Over the course of February, Treasury will release a series of six resources designed to support financial institutions with AI and cybersecurity. These materials were developed with input from a broad range of stakeholders.

While the announcement did not list all six products individually, officials said they will address:

Governance of AI systems ,

, Data practices and transparency ,

, Fraud and digital identity issues , and

, and Integration of AI risk practices into existing cybersecurity infrastructures.

These resources are intended to be practical and implementation-oriented rather than prescriptive regulatory requirements.

Who Helped Develop It

The initiative was coordinated through the Artificial Intelligence Executive Oversight Group (AIEOG), a collaborative partnership between:

The Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee (FBIIC) , and

, and The Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC).

The group included senior leaders from financial firms, regulators, and cybersecurity experts.

What Treasury Says About the Effort

Treasury leadership described the initiative as a demonstration that government and the private sector can collaborate to advance the adoption of secure AI.

Officials emphasized:

The importance of leading in AI innovation globally ,

, The need for strong cybersecurity in AI deployment , and

, and A commitment to helping institutions of all sizes manage AI risks.

Treasury also connected this work to broader national strategies, including the President’s AI Action Plan and the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Broader Context

As AI capabilities grow rapidly, so do the risks if systems are poorly managed or targeted by bad actors. In financial services, where decisions affect trillions of dollars and millions of customers, secure and resilient AI practices are especially crucial.

This initiative reflects a growing focus within federal policy on:

AI governance and risk frameworks,

Public-private cooperation on emerging technology threats , and

, and Cybersecurity preparedness in essential infrastructure sectors.

What Comes Next

Treasury will roll out the six resource products throughout February 2026. Financial institutions and industry participants are expected to begin adopting these tools into their governance and cybersecurity practices immediately.

The long-term goal is to build a stronger, more secure foundation for AI across the financial system — enabling innovation without compromising safety, integrity, or stability.

Other Business News published on STL.News:

© 2026 St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All rights reserved. No content may be copied, republished, distributed, or used in any form without prior written permission. Unauthorized use may result in legal action. Some content may be created with AI assistance and is reviewed by our editorial team. For official updates, visit STL.News.