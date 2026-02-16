Federal Court Sides With Illinois Restaurants in Credit Card Fee Dispute

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) A federal court has ruled in favor of the Illinois restaurant industry in a closely watched legal battle over credit card swipe fees, marking a significant development for merchants seeking relief from rising transaction costs.

The decision allows Illinois to move forward with a law that prohibits credit card companies from charging interchange fees on the sales tax and gratuity portions of electronic transactions. The ruling is being viewed as a meaningful victory for restaurant operators and retailers who argue that current fee structures unfairly inflate their operating costs.

What the Case Was About

The dispute centered on Illinois’ Interchange Fee Prohibition Act, a state law designed to prevent payment card networks and financial institutions from applying interchange fees to money that does not belong to the merchant.

Specifically, the law bars interchange charges on:

State and local sales taxes

Customer tips and gratuities

Restaurants and retailers have long argued that charging fees on tax and tip amounts is unreasonable because that money is collected for the government or passed directly to employees.

Banking groups challenged the law in federal court, arguing that federal banking regulations preempt state interference in card processing systems.

The Court’s Decision

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois upheld the core provision of the law — allowing the state to prohibit interchange fees on tax and tip amounts.

The judge rejected arguments that federal law completely blocks Illinois from regulating this aspect of payment processing. In essence, the court determined that interchange fees are largely set by payment card networks rather than directly mandated by federal banking statutes, giving the state room to regulate this area.

However, the ruling was not a total victory for Illinois. The court blocked enforcement of a separate provision related to data usage restrictions within the law, resulting in a mixed but largely favorable outcome for merchants.

Why This Matters to Restaurants

Credit card processing fees represent one of the fastest-growing operational expenses for restaurants nationwide. Interchange fees are typically calculated as a percentage of the total transaction amount, plus a fixed per-transaction charge.

Under traditional models, fees are assessed on the entire bill — including:

Food and beverage charges

Sales tax

Gratuities

If implemented as scheduled, the Illinois law would ensure that interchange fees are applied only to the actual sale amount, excluding tax and tip portions. For restaurants operating on thin margins, even small percentage reductions can translate into meaningful savings over time.

Industry leaders argue that this relief could help:

Offset inflationary food costs

Reduce pressure to raise menu prices

Limit the need for credit card surcharges

Support employee tip integrity

Industry Reaction

Restaurant advocates welcomed the decision, describing it as a breakthrough in a long-standing effort to address what they see as unchecked swipe fee growth.

In a statement, industry leadership called the ruling “a meaningful win for Illinois restaurants,” adding that it establishes “a clear legal path” for other states to consider similar reforms.

The ruling may encourage policymakers in other states to examine whether similar legislation could withstand federal scrutiny.

Opposition and Potential Appeal

Banking and financial industry groups have expressed concern that state-by-state regulation could complicate national payment systems. Legal observers expect an appeal, meaning the issue may continue through higher courts before final resolution.

If appealed, the case could become a precedent-setting decision influencing national policy debates over credit card fee structures.

When the Law Takes Effect

The interchange fee restriction is scheduled to take effect statewide on July 1, 2026, unless further court action delays implementation.

Payment processors and financial institutions may need to adjust billing systems to separate taxable, tip, and base-sale components when calculating fees.

Broader Implications for the Midwest

For restaurants in neighboring states such as Missouri, the ruling may be closely watched.

If Illinois successfully implements the change without disruption to payment systems, legislators in other Midwestern states could introduce similar measures. Given the regional competition among hospitality businesses, any structural cost advantage in Illinois could influence broader legislative conversations.

For St. Louis–area operators, especially those serving Illinois customers or operating bi-state businesses, the outcome could affect cross-border pricing strategies and payment processing contracts.

The Bigger Picture: A Growing Swipe Fee Debate

Interchange fees have been a contentious issue nationwide for years. While federal law has addressed debit card interchange caps, credit card swipe fees remain largely unregulated at the federal level.

Restaurants argue that swipe fees have steadily increased while profit margins remain tight. Payment networks counter that fees support fraud prevention, transaction security, and payment infrastructure.

The Illinois ruling does not eliminate interchange fees entirely. Instead, it narrows the base amount used to calculate them — a structural adjustment rather than a rate reduction.

What Restaurant Owners Should Watch

Operators should monitor:

Appeal developments

Implementation guidance from state regulators

Processor contract adjustments

Potential similar legislation in Missouri

Restaurant owners may also want to review merchant agreements to determine how fee calculations are structured and whether upcoming changes require renegotiation.

A Potential Shift in Power

The court’s decision represents more than just a technical fee dispute. It signals that states may have authority to intervene in specific aspects of payment fee structures without running afoul of federal banking law.

If upheld on appeal, the ruling could reshape how interchange fees are calculated in multiple jurisdictions.

For now, Illinois restaurants are preparing for a potential cost shift later this year — one that industry leaders believe could bring long-awaited financial relief.

