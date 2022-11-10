Stocks in the news: LIC, DCX Systems, M&M, Eicher Motors, Adani Green and Apollo Hospitals

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 299.5 points, or 1.65 per cent higher at 18,396.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

LIC, M&M, Hindalco: , Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, , ABB India, Info Edge, , Astral, Alkem Industries, , Thermax, Delhivery, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Zee Entertainment are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

DCX Systems: The manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses is set for its Dalal street debut on Friday after the company raised Rs 500 crore via its initial public offering between October 31 to November 02 by selling its shares in the range of Rs 197-207 apiece.

Eicher Motors: The automobile major said its consolidated profit after tax increased 76 per cent to Rs 657 crore in September quarter, aided by brisk sales across domestic and international markets. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 373 crore for July-September 2021-22.

: The healthcare major said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September. It had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

: The renewable energy player posted a 49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 149 crore in September quarter of FY23 compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 100 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Page Industries: The apparel manufacturer reported a marginal increase in its net profit at Rs 162.12 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 160.48 crore during the July-September period a year ago.

Bata India: The leading shoemaker reported a 47.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.82 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, helped by increased footfalls at stores. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.18 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group’s hospitality firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 129.59 crore for the September quarter following growth in travel demand. The company has posted a loss of Rs 130.92 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Three entities- Lighthouse India Fund III, Mala Gopal Gaonkar and Narotam S Sekhsaria- offloaded 2,84,34,390 shares of Nykaa’s parent firm at an average price of Rs 171.75-Rs 173.70 apiece, for Rs 491.35 crore through open market transactions, as per the bulk deal data available with the NSE and BSE.

Zomato: The Online food delivery platform reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022. The company’s consolidated net loss stood at Rs 434.9 crore in the year-ago period.

: The state-owned metal player slipped into red posting a consolidated loss of Rs 329 crore during the quarter ended on September 30, 2022. It had clocked Rs 4,338.75 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Muthoot Finance: The country’s largest gold financier reported a decline of 10 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 901.6 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23 as income fell. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,002.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto component major said its consolidated net profit surged more than three-fold to Rs 288 crore in the second quarter ended September, aided by strong sales across business verticals. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the July-September period of last year.

: The pain maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, up marginally from Rs 219.21 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore.

Trent: The Tata Group retail arm reported an on-year 41 per cent jump in standalone net income at Rs 193 crore in the September quarter, driven by robust revenue. Revenue, including GST, rose 78 per cent to Rs 1,929 crore, which is the highest ever for a quarter.

NHPC: The state-run hydro power giant said its board has approved a proposal to merge the company’s arm Jalpower Corporation Ltd with itself. NHPC had acquired Jalpower Corporation and its 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV hydro power project in March 2021 through insolvency proceedings.

(India): The leading plywood maker reported a five per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 94.4 crore in the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal on account of input cost pressure. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 99.4 crore in the July-September period of the last financial year.

Torrent Power: The utility player posted over 31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 484.19 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 368.84 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

: The specialty chemicals player reported more than doubling of its profit after tax to Rs 83.9 crore in the September quarter. The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 41.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

: The state owned firm reported a 19.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 303.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company’s consolidated profit stood at Rs 253.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The engineering and construction player posted an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 83 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

: The dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways reported a 14 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 1,714 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. It had earned a profit of Rs 1,501 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

SJVN: The state-run utility player said it has bagged a contract to build, own and operate a 83 MW floating solar project worth Rs 585 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Suzlon Energy: The power utility player posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.47 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. In the year-ago period, the company had a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore.

: The electrical equipment player reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.52 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

: The state run dredging player reported a standalone profit of Rs 28.61 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a standalone loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

India Grid Trust: The power transmission firm said its consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 125.79 crore in the September quarter, aided by higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 68.17 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

: The Waaree Energies arm posted nearly 90 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 8.15 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani Group firm reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India): The power, distribution, and specialty transformer manufacturing company said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 12.20 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the companySstood at Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

