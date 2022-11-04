Stock market update: Sugar stocks down as market rises

NEW DELHI: Sugar shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

Sakthi Sugars(up 3.09%), & Industries(up 2.65%), KCP Sugar & Industries(up 1.58%), Ponni Sugars(Erode)(up 1.43%), EID Parry(up 0.98%) and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries(up 0.30%) stood among the top gainers.

Simbhaoli Sugars(down 2.66%), Rana Sugars(down 2.64%), Kothari Sugars & Chemicals(down 2.03%), Dharani Sugars & Chemicals(down 1.87%), Dhampur Sugar Mills(down 1.33%), Shree Renuka Sugars(down 1.27%), AVADHSUGAR(down 1.17%), Uttam Sugar Mills(down 1.16%), K.M.Sugar Mills(down 0.96%) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries(down 0.82%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 64.45 points up at 18117.15, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Adani Enterprises(up 6.76%), Hindalco Industries(up 4.92%), Bajaj Finserv(up 4.48%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 3.48%), JSW Steel(up 3.17%), Tata Steel(up 2.7%), UltraTech Cement(up 2.45%), Tata Motors(up 2.19%), UPL Ltd(up 1.74%) and State Bank of India(up 1.55%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 2.17%), Cipla(down 1.46%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.23%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(down 1.12%), Infosys(down 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever(down 1.02%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.83%) and SBI Life(down 0.82%) closed in the red.

