Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.21%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Monday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.82 per cent), Axis Bank(up 1.26 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 0.92 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 0.9 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(up 0.47 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank(down 2.45 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 1.03 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.79 per cent), State Bank of India(down 0.76 per cent) and Bank of Baroda(down 0.74 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.21 per cent down at 42346.55.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 147.7 points at 18159.95, while the BSE Sensex stood down 518.64 points at 61144.84.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 13 ended in the green, while 37 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , UCO Bank, Zomato Ltd. and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , Arshiya and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

