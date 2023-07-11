STL.News – Technical Difficulties July 4th

STL.News – Regrettably, Technical Difficulties July 4th Removed a Significant of Content

(STL.News) STL.News experienced technical difficulties on the evening of July 9, 2023, that unintentionally removed a significant amount of content. Naturally, we want as much content as possible relevant to our readers. Additionally, after such technical difficulties, we have unbiasedly analyzed our practices and are dedicated to ensuring this event is never repeated.

Rest assured that this incident was an unforeseen accident and was not part of any change in our publication or business objectives.

However, we changed the theme during the recovery process to provide more functionality and hopefully improve search engine rankings.

We sincerely apologize to our advertisers and sponsors. We are currently analyzing our options to recover the solutions to resolve the situation and will make an announcement soon regarding the outcome of our decision.

STL.News is a Google News Publisher as well as an Apple News Publisher. Our business objective is quality content, with minimal advertisements, so we are not slated to either side of providing honest news.

If you have questions, please get in touch with Marty at Marty@STLMedia.Agency.

STLPress.News is an affiliate of STL.News.