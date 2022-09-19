Steven Williams Sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Indianapolis Felon, Steven Williams Sentenced to 57 Months in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm while on Community Corrections

(STL.News) Steven Williams Jr., 39, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Friday to fifty-seven months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 13, 2019, a Marion County Community Corrections officer, and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) conducted a compliance check at William’s residence.

Officers found in plain view, evidence of illegal drug activity. During the execution of a search warrant, officer located a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, a pill press, baggies, and U.S. currency from William’s bedroom. Further investigation led to the discovery of two loaded 9mm handguns two .223 caliber rifles, and three 30 round high-capacity magazines.

Williams is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions in Marion County, including dealing in cocaine, dealing in methamphetamine, and reckless homicide.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement.

ATF and IMPD investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II following the defendant’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Sweeney ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney William L. McCoskey who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today