Stephen E. Biegun Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo July 7-10, to meet with officials in the Republic of Korea and Japan to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues and further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK.

