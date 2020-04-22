State of Missouri Utilizes Google Technology to Launch Missouri PPE Market Place

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new tool developed by Google to help health care providers connect with Missouri manufacturers and suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“It’s vital that we keep our health care workers as protected as possible in the fight against COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “Manufacturers across the state have answered the call to help protect our health care workers, and we are committed to doing all we can to get this equipment into the hands of those that need it.”

The new tool is a joint effort between the state and the Missouri Hospital Association. It was built to help manufacturers that have shifted production to PPE enter the health care market and connect with buyers.

Over the past month, the Department of Economic Development (DED) has gathered interest from more than 200 manufacturers and suppliers of PPE and invited all of these companies to register in the system.

Likewise, state health care agencies and the Missouri Hospital Association are reaching out to health care providers across the state to ensure they have access and can connect directly with suppliers through the new tool.

Expanding reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan introduced by Governor Parson on April 17.