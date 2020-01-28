St. Petersburg Man Jimmy Ray Lightsey Sentenced To Over Twelve Years In Prison For Selling Cocaine

(STL.News) – A federal jury has found Jimmy Ray Lightsey (39, Jacksonville) guilty of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Lightsey, who qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27, 2020.

Lightsey had been indicted on November 15, 2018.

According to testimony presented at trial, on June 24, 2018, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Lightsey for driving without a valid license. A 9mm pistol and a bag of marijuana were observed in plain view inside Lightsey’s car. A search of the vehicle revealed additional marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and empty baggies used for packaging narcotics. The pistol was later determined to have been stolen from a home in Jacksonville approximately two weeks earlier.

At the time of the incident, Lightsey had multiple prior felony convictions, including for the sale or delivery of cocaine and attempted armed robbery with a weapon. Therefore, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David B. Mesrobian and Beatriz Gonzalez.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

