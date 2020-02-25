St Louis News: Notice of Public Hearing on Design of the Jefferson Avenue/22nd Street Corridor Improvements

This project will improve vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic of 8 streets in downtown west St. Louis

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that an open house public hearing will be held at the St. Louis City Hall, 1200 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103 on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Handicap access is available. All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning their views on the design of the Jefferson Avenue/ 22nd Street Corridor Improvements with reference to the economic and social effects of such design, its impact of the environment and its consistency with the goals and objectives of the community. The presently contemplated improvement is as follows:

In conjunction with the Jefferson 1-64 intersection improvement being undertaken by MODOT, this project will improve vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic of 8 streets in downtown west St. Louis. Some of the street improvements included in the project are: new pedestrian and bike facilities, the reconnection of the City grid on Clark Avenue and 22nd Street, pavement rehabilitation to Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, new traffic signals and integrated signal timing, new street lighting, landscaping, and other aesthetic enhancements.

Maps, plats, environmental documentation, and other detail information prepared by the City of St. Louis and their consultant will be available for public inspection and copying at the office of the City of St. Louis, Board of Public Service, Room 301 City Hall. Written statements and exhibits as well as oral statements will be received at the hearing. Written statements and exhibits will be made a part of the public hearing transcript if received within ten days after the date of the hearing.

Tentative schedules for right of way acquisition and construction will be discussed at the hearing.

If you are disabled and require special services at the public hearing, please notify the City of St. Louis Office of the Disabled by March 13, 2020 at (314) 622-3686 so that arrangements for those services can be made.

For information prior to the hearing, please contact (314) 589-6637.