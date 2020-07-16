St Louis Mayor Krewson Announces Applications Now Available for City Residents Needing Rental & Mortgage Assistance

Applications are now being accepted for City residents needing rental and mortgage assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today announced that applications are now being accepted for City residents needing rental and mortgage assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, $5.4 million in federal CARES Act funding is being made available through a new program called “St. Louis City CARES.”

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many St. Louis families and residents are facing eviction or are at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own. This program is designed to get them the financial assistance they need to keep a roof over their head during this extraordinarily challenging time,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

On May 29, Mayor Krewson announced a $64 million funding package through the CARES Act and other federal sources to address the health, humanitarian, and economic impacts of COVID-19 on more than 300,000 St. Louisans. Though the Board of Aldermen passed this historic legislation on July 8, Mayor Krewson has been working intently across all departments to ensure the prompt delivery of vital resources like rental and mortgage assistance to the community.

Under the St. Louis City CARES program, the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Affordable Housing Commission will work in coordination with various housing organizations and service providers to distribute available funding to qualified applicants. All forms of assistance will be made directly to the landlord/lender. Assistance is limited to $3,500 per household.

Both tenants and homeowners in the City of St. Louis are eligible. Applicants must also be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19. Examples include lost wages due to lay off/furlough, delayed unemployment payments, doctor’s note demanding quarantine, medical hospitalization records, or other unique circumstances approved by DHS.

Forms of assistance that are available include rental arrears, rent payments, and mortgage payments under the following criteria:

Rental arrears must be in the months of March-November of 2020. Up to three months of rental arrears can be paid per household.

Rent payments must be for the months of July-December 2020. Up to three months of rent payments can be paid per household.

Payments of past/current mortgage payments are allowed when there is no impending foreclosure proceedings or filings. Up to three months of mortgage payments can be paid per household.

Submission of an application is not a guarantee that your application process is complete. All applicants who submit this initial application will be contacted by a St. Louis City CARES provider who will schedule an appointment to discuss their personal circumstances, provide information about required documentation, and assist in the completion of the required forms. The provider will let applicants know if they are approved for assistance and the dollar amount of assistance to be provided.

To apply, please visit the St. Louis City CARES website to learn more information and begin the application process. If you do not have access to the Internet, please call (314) 657-1650 to receive an application.

