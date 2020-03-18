St. Louis Fire Department Closes Facilities to the Public

Following guidelines issued by the CDC and the City’s Department of Health

St Louis, MO (STL.News) In accordance with the guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and prevention and the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the St. Louis Fire Department will close its facilities to the public until further notice. All fire stations and administrative offices are closed to the public. Our fire stations are all fully staffed and will remain operational.

The St. Louis fire department is still committed to delivering the same level of exceptional service that our citizens have grown accustomed to. The services offered through the fire marshal’s office will continue without person to person contact. Permit applications (propane, hot works, pyrotechnics) can be found online. Completed permits and fees should be mailed. All plan reviews will be conducted online. Fire inspections and familiarizations have ceased. Unsafe building conditions can be reported online, or by contacting the Office of the Fire Marshal at (314) 533-3406.

Our smoke alarm program will continue with additional screening prior to installation appointments.