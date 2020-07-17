St. Louis County Police Chief Barton Announces Promotions to the Rank of Sergeant

Clayton, MO (STL.News) On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary T. Barton announced the promotions of Police Officers David Graf, Daniel McIntyre, John Spicer, and Andrew Whelehon to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant David Graf joined the Department in 2007. Sergeant Graf has previously served in the Affton Southwest Precinct, the West County Precinct, the South County Precinct, and the City of Jennings Precinct. He is currently assigned to the Computer Services Unit. Sergeant Graf earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology from the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Sergeant Daniel McIntyre joined the Department in 1997 with prior military experience. Sergeant McIntyre has previously served in the North County Precinct, the West County Precinct, and the Computer Services Unit. He is currently assigned to the North County Precinct.

Sergeant John Spicer joined the Department in 2007. Sergeant Spicer has previously served in the South County Precinct and is currently assigned to the Burglary Unit. Sergeant Spicer earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Baptist University.

Sergeant Andrew Whelehon joined the Department in 2006. Sergeant Whelehon has previously served in the Bureau of Communications, the South County Precinct, the Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement Unit, and the Domestic Violence Unit. He is currently assigned to the Child Abuse Unit. Sergeant Whelehon earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Justice Systems from Truman State University.

