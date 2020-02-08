St Louis County Man, Lashawn Travion Clayburn Indicted for Armed Carjacking that Resulted in Victim’s Death

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) A federal indictment was returned today against Lashawn Travion Clayburn, 18, of Saint Louis County, for his role in the January 5, 2019 death of victim Naomi Miller, 61, of Pine Lawn. The indictment specifically charges Clayburn with one count for carjacking victim Miller’s 2014 red Ford Escape and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of that carjacking that resulted in victim Miller’s death.

If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. As is always the case, charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clayburn has been in state custody since March 2, 2019, when he was charged in Saint Louis City Circuit Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and armed criminal action in connection with the death of Chrishaun Hilliard on January 17, 2019.

“Today’s indictment is an example of what happens when law enforcement joins together at every level to make our communities safer and bring those responsible for these senseless acts of violence to justice,” said Marino Vidoli, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Kansas City Field Division.

“We are pleased that the coordinated effort of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners involved in the investigation of this horrible crime resulted in this federal indictment,” said North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin after the return of today’s indictment. “Ms. Miller was a cherished member of this community. We hope today’s indictment brings some small solace to her family and many friends.”

“The Major Case Squad of the greater St. Louis Area is dedicated to responding rapidly to assist in solving these homicides. Our investigators will continue to work tirelessly with local, state, and federal authorities to make sure perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes,” stated Bruce Hayes, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE