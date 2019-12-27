St. Louis County Justice Center inmate hospitalized after falling ill Christmas Day

CLAYTON, MO (STL.News) The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Department of Justice Services, and the Justice Services Advisory Board are monitoring the well-being of a

person in custody who is currently hospitalized. The identity of the person and the hospital are being withheld for security reasons, at the direction of the Police Department.

The person has been in custody since October 2016, on several charges including unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle, armed criminal action, first degree assault, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

While in custody, the patient received regular medical care. On December 25 , the person was transferred to the infirmary after complaining to corrections officers that he had a headache. At

5: 11 p.m. , the person told a corrections officer he did not want a meal. At 5:15 p.m. , a corrections officer observed the person becoming unconscious. The corrections officer immediately involved

the jail’s medical staff. Clayton EMS Services arrived at 5:25 p.m. and transported the person to a hospital for additional medical care.

Director of Corrections Raul S. Banasco contacted the Justice Services Advisory Board’s chairman, Rev. Philip Duvall, Wednesday evening. On Wednesday and Thursday, Banasco and Duvall visited the person at the hospital and met several times with his family. Dr. Emily Doucette, the Department of Public Health ‘s Chief Medical Officer, remains in regular contact with the

hospital medical team.

“Our correction s officers and medical team worked closely together to get him immediate emergency care,” said Justice Services Director Raul S. Banasco. “We have been in constant contact with his family and will continue communicating with them. ”

Rev. Duvall said corrections and medical personnel worked “in sync” in providing care for the inmate.

“From my own personal observation, I witnessed reforms and processes in action, and I am satisfied with what I observed,” said Rev. Duvall. “The corrections officers and medical staff worked cooperatively, professionally and with a sense of urgency. “