St. Francis Man Charles Cordier, III Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer.

Charles Cordier, III, age 21, was indicted on January 14, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 19, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on November 5, 2019, in Rosebud, South Dakota, Cordier did forcibly assault, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

The charge is merely an accusation and Cordier is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Cordier was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

