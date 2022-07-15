Springfield Residents Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Springfield Residents Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

Two Springfield, Illinois, residents, Brandy Friday, 36, and Brent Garner, 42, both of the 1200 block of South Livingston, were sentenced to five years and ten years respectively in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Friday was sentenced on July 6, 2022, and Garner on July 13, 2022. In addition to the prison sentences, Friday was ordered to serve four years of supervised release and Garner eight years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the government presented evidence showing that Friday and Garner conspired to distribute methamphetamine and that they also distributed heroin. Friday was held responsible for 11.86 grams of ice methamphetamine, 10,888.4 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and 1,521.13 grams of heroin.

Garner was held responsible for 11.86 grams of ice methamphetamine and 21.13 grams of heroin. Among other prior convictions, Garner had previously been convicted of a prior federal drug offense in 2009.

Both Friday and Garner have remained in the custody of U.S. Marshals since they were arrested in February of 2021.

Friday faced statutory penalties of up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $5,000,000 fine, and up to a life term of supervised release. Due to his prior federal felony, Garner faced statutory penalties of a minimum of ten years up to life imprisonment, up to a $8,000,000 fine, and up to life term of supervised release.

The case investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office; the West Central Illinois Task Force; the Quincy Police Department; and the Springfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today