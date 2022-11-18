Spectrum Brands trades lower after revenue miss, cautious outlook

gorodenkoff Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) slipped in early trading on Friday after the consumer products company turned in a mixed FQ4 earnings report. Organic sales fell 7.3% during the quarter. The company said sales were significantly impacted by lower replenishment orders due to higher retail inventory, softer demand, negative foreign currency impact in international markets, and unfavorable weather conditions. Gross profit fell 210 basis points during the quarter to 32.0% of sales due to the sales volume decline, increased costs due to unfavorable foreign currency impact and continued higher short-term supply chain related costs. Pricing was noted to be offsetting commodity and freight inflation. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $74.7M vs. $79.1M a year ago. Looking ahead, Spectrum Brands (SPB) is targeting low-single digit net sales growth and low double-digit EBITDA growth for FY23 amid what it expects to be a difficult macroeconomic environment. Shares of SPB fell 1.05% premarket on Friday to $49.19. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SPB is flashing Strong Sell.