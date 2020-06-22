SPD: Homicide Investigation at Fruitridge Road & Franklin Boulevard

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On June 21, 2020 at approximately 12:42 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired that had occurred in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Officers arrived on scene and located a male adult who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers also determined that there was a related solo vehicle collision that had occurred prior to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. They will be conducting a neighborhood canvass to locate any evidence. The circumstances that led up to this homicide are under investigation. Detectives do not have any other additional details to release at this point.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

