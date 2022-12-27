S&P, Dow, Nasdaq futures rise to kick off last trading week of the year

MWelsh/iStock via Getty Images Stock index futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday for the holiday-shortened week. S&P futures (SPX) +0.6%, Dow futures (INDU) +0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5% were higher. Friday’s rally helped with consolidation for the S&P between 3,800 and 3,900 and a avoided a drop that would have opened the door for a move down to 3,700, according to BTIG. Rates were up slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 4 basis points to 3.78% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 2 basis points to 4.35%. On the economic calendar, retail and wholesale inventories and the goods trade balance for November arrive before the bell. Shortly before the opening bell, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index for October is out. Economists expect a monthly drop of 1.1% to an annual rate of 8.2%. Among active stocks, Southwest was lower following a spate of canceled flights due to the epic storm.