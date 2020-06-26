S&P Dow Jones Indices: Monthly rebalancing announced for the S&P/NZX New Zealand Fixed Interest Index Series

Wellington (STL.News) S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the July 2020 rebalancing results for the S&P/NZX New Zealand Fixed Interest Index Series.

The S&P/NZX New Zealand Fixed Interest Index Series is a broad benchmark index family designed to measure the performance of the New Zealand bond market, while meeting certain investability criteria.

In July 2015, pursuant to an agreement between S&P Dow Jones Indices and NZX Limited, the existing suite of NZX Indices was co-branded and S&P Dow Jones Indices assumed responsibility for calculating, maintaining and licensing the indices. NZX continues to distribute and license the real-time and delayed index values via its data feed product. The S&P/NZX index series, covering equity and fixed interest, are transparent, easy to replicate, and serve as the basis for index products and trading tools.

S&P/NZX New Zealand Fixed Interest Index Series

The additions and deletions to the index series resulting from each month-end rebalancing are shown in Exhibit 3. Final changes resulting from the rebalance are published one (1) business day prior to the last business day of each month.

Changes become effective after the close on the last business day of each month.

