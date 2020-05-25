CORRECTION – S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

Toronto, Ontario (STL.News) Correction to the press release sent on Friday about the result of the monthly dividend review of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index. In addition to the deletions announced to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index on Friday, Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSX:AD) will also be deleted.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index as a result of the monthly dividend review. Change will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 1, 2020.

