Soybean Futures Reach Open Interest Record of 1 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in Soybean Futures reached a record of 1,005,393 contracts on October 2, 2020, up from the previous open interest record of 994,165 set on September 30, 2020.

Open interest (OI) represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty.

“The new open interest record indicates the value of our soybean contract among a wide spectrum of market participants facing price risk,” said Tim Andriesen, Managing Director, Agricultural and Alternative Investment Products at CME Group. “Customers are increasingly accessing the deep liquidity, as well as capital and cost efficiencies, offered by our suite of global agricultural products to manage their exposure in these markets.”

CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the complex risks they face in today’s uncertain global economy. CME Group corn futures currently have open interest of 1.5 million contracts and corn options have open interest of 1.2 million contracts.

