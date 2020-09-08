South Dakotal; Randi Nicole Sterud and Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that two Sioux Falls, South Dakota, individuals convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance were sentenced on June 8, 2020, and August 31, 2020 respectively, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Randi Nicole Sterud, a/k/a Randi Gunn, age 20, and Cade Marcus Wignes, age 21, were both sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Sterud and Wignes were indicted by a federal grand jury on November 5, 2019. Sterud pled guilty on March 19, 2020, and Wignes pled guilty on June 8, 2020.

The convictions stemmed from conduct in 2019, when Sterud and Wignes conspired to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl in the District of South Dakota. Fentanyl is a Scheduled II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

Sterud and Wignes were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

