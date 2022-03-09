South Carolina Lt. Gov. to Recognize Women’s History Month

Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette to Recognize Women’s History Month, Tour Female-Owned Businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will tour three female-owned businesses in recognition of Women’s History Month, tomorrow, Thursday, March 10, starting at 9:30 AM.

Corporate Stitch

WHO: Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette

WHAT: Business visit and tour

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 AM

WHERE: Corporate Stitch, 515 Habersham Lane, Easley, S.C.

Roylco Industrial

WHO: Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette

WHAT: Business visit and tour

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: Roylco Industrial, 3251 Abbeville Highway, Anderson, S.C.

Apparel Prototyping and Design Solutions, LLC

WHO: Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette

WHAT: Business visit and tour

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, March 10 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Apparel Prototyping and Design Solutions, LLC, 6931 Highway 29 N., Pelzer, S.C.