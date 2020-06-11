Somerset Felon Kelly B. Shaulis Sentenced for Firearms Offense

(STL.News) – A resident of Somerset, Pa., has been sentenced in federal court to 15 months in prison and three years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Kelly B. Shaulis, 51, of Somerset, Pa.

According to information presented at trial, Shaulis illegally possessed 12 rifles, shotguns and ammunition on July 5, 2017 and Dec. 21, 2018. On Dec. 19, 2011, Shaulis was convicted in United States District Court for the Western District of PA, of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

