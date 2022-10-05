Solidus Ai Tech Announces New Partnership With Metaverse Giants Galaxy Arena

sponsored

Solidus Ai Tech has recently announced a new strategical partnership with Galaxy Arena, currently the only VR Earn game aggregator metaverse hub. Galaxy Arena are really making some noise in the Play2Earn and Meta space by bridging the gap between virtual and reality by ‘bringing events, attractions and businesses into the metaverse.’ Galaxy Arena and its partners will benefit from using Solidus Ai Tech’s immense computing power, while Solidus Ai Tech will have a robust gateway for the players of its play to earn game from the metaverse.

Galaxy Arena boasts three impressive, distinct sectors: the ‘Entertainment Venue’ 30,000 square meters of explorable digital space divided in to six action packed floors. Every floor will have its own unique amenities, attractions, functionalities, and experiences. The arena will boast a virtual reality space for celebrity real world concerts, fighting events and various types of performances. The ‘Galaxy Gym’ is the world’s first state of art meta facility that provides an array of interactive virtual reality health benefits and fitness movement mini games. The gym provides a fully immersive fitness studio connecting celebrities, world renowned athletes and trainers to users while offering courses and classes in VR.

And the ‘Galaxy Tower’, standing alongside the arena and the gym the tower is a marvel on its own. The top floor will feature a Sky Lounge Social club and a Celestial Casino. The rest of the tower will include a collection of 20,000 NFT units divided into luxury space, offices, and digital real estate. The platform is truly remarkable where participants can ‘play, move, learn, dance, sing and participate to earn all under one roof’, making Galaxy Arena the exclusive ‘X to earn’ hub. Speaking about the new partnership, Solidus Ai Tech founder Paul Farhi said: ‘We are and have been actively looking for Web 3.0 companies operating in gaming or the metaverse, and Galaxy Arena ticks a number of boxes for us. Galaxy Arena is a highly professional company with an impressive product. It’s also the case that they have more than 150 partners who they provide gateways to their games and metaverses. We also have access to these companies who will also benefit from our unmatched computing power. And users of the Galaxy Arena ecosystem will be able to play our own play to earn game. So it’s very much a mutually beneficial partnership.’

Speaking to the still untapped potential of the metaverse, Farhi said: ‘In its simplest terms, the metaverse is simply a 3D version of the internet – a form of digital interaction where connected virtual experiences can simulate our world or re-imagine worlds. Fundamentally, I see the metaverse as a powerful force for good in the sense that it is a tool that can connect us as human beings through stories and experiences, but it can also connect us with our planet. The metaverse and the technologies that are taking us towards it can make an overwhelmingly powerful and positive impact in the world providing we put what’s good for the world and the people in it at the heart of its design.’

Since its inception, Solidus Ai Tech has enjoyed an extraordinary string of accolades and successes, including lucrative partnerships with industry leaders. Recent successes include winning Top Initial Coin Offering (AI) at the 2022 World Blockchain Summit in Singapore for its AITECH token – the world’s first deflationary artificial intelligence utility token – and a number of lucrative, high-profile partnerships such as its recent announcement of a partnership with Blockchain industry leader Herbert Sim aka BitcoinMan™ who is one of the less than 100 verified ‘blue tick’ public figures across all major social media platforms in Blockchain industry, in the world. He not only invested an undisclosed amount into the company but is also an adviser to the company. Solidus Ai Tech has also been accepted to list on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, including BitMart, MEXC Global, LBank, XT.com, and Coinstore.

About

Founded in December 2017, Solidus Technologies started as a cryptocurrency mining ?rm with a particular focus on mining Ethereum (ETH) via GPU-based mining rigs. In the wake of the 2020 financial crash and the significant boost in demand for AI services, the company shifted its core focus to Artificial Intelligence and incorporated Solidus AI Tech to become the AI arm of the business. Solidus’ Artificial Intelligence and HPC infrastructure will enable Government Authorities, Corporations, SME’s, Professionals, Play2Earn and Metaverse projects to licence AI services and rent HPC power. Solidus AI Tech is launching its eco-friendly AITECH token to operate seamlessly with their AI infrastructure. AITECH can be bought, staked or held.

This is a sponsored post. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

Media Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.