So how would you pay for it, Labour leader asked on his spending plans

L abour leader Sir Keir Starmer came under pressure on Wendesday to explain how his party would pay for plans to revitalise the economy and public services if they win the next general election.

At the end of a buoyant annual conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir said he was leading the “most united, confident Labour Party” he had seen for “many, many years”.

But following his keynote speech yesterday in which he set out an ambitious vision to reform the NHS, green energy and home-ownership, Sir Keir is facing difficult questions over how he will pay for the new policies.

While Labour has said it would reinstate the 45 per cent top rate of tax scrapped by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week, some economists have warned that Labour’s plan to back the Government’s cut in the basic rate from 20 to 19 per cent could strain public finances.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies has questioned whether Labour’s commitment to reduce borrowing as a proportion of GDP could be undermined by the party’s current tax and spending plans.

To raise money for its tax plans and other major policy announcements — including free breakfast clubs for primary schoolchildren — Sir Keir said Labour was looking at reviewing taxes people pay on all income including from stocks, shares and dividends.

He also estimated that restoring the 45 per cent top rate and reinstating the Government’s planned corporation tax rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent — also scrapped by Mr Kwarteng on Friday — could raise around £18bn. A further £3bn would be raised, he said, from changing tax status for non doms while a windfall tax on energy giants would raise “tens of billions of pounds”.

“There’s revenue available,” Sir Keir told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

He added: “The single most important thing an incoming Labour government can do is to give that confidence with costed, well-thought through plans that have the confidence of the markets and everybody else.”

Playing down the possible introduction of a wealth tax, he added on LBC: “On wealth I am looking at whether and how we tax all different forms of income. Some people earn their income through a wage, some earn through stocks and shares and dividends. And we are looking at what is a fair way to tax all forms of income.”