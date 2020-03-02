SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News) – Today marks the beginning of Slatt Capital. After nearly five decades serving commercial real estate borrowers and lenders as Barry S. Slatt Mortgage Company, we have decided to modernize our name and brand. The transformation to Slatt Capital is part of our strategy to emphasize the growth of our capabilities, and our commitment to develop the next generation of commercial mortgage bankers. Our core values are built upon a strong foundation of long-term relationships—we hope all of our lenders and borrowers are as excited about this brand modernization as we are.

Slatt Capital CEO Dan Friedeberg says, “For 48 years we have successfully operated under the moniker of Barry S. Slatt Mortgage Company—a name reflecting the founder of our company, and the person who forged the path of who we are as a company today. Slatt Capital allows us to continue to honor all of his contributions, while simultaneously maintaining our position on the forefront of the commercial finance industry.”

“The commercial real estate finance sector has seen significant changes in recent years and Slatt Capital recognizes the need to evolve and grow within the industry,” says company President Michael Kaplan. “This refreshed brand better positions us as a modern commercial mortgage banking firm.”

About Slatt Capital

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected privately held commercial mortgage banking firm. Established in 1971, Slatt Capital’s 50+ professionals operate out of six California offices with total annual production in excess of $1 billion. Our $4.2 billion national servicing portfolio is comprised of nearly 1,200 loans across 41 states. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers’ needs.

