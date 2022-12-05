Sir Keir Starmer rules out Jeremy Corbyn standing as Labour MP



Sir Keir Starmer has effectively ruled out Jeremy Corbyn standing as a Labour MP again. The Labour leader said "he doesn't see the circumstances" in which his predecessor will defend his seat in Islington North for the party at the next election. He told BBC Radio 4: "I don't see the circumstances in which that can happen. "We have not got to the selection of that particular constituency yet, but I don't see the circumstances in which Jeremy Corbyn will stand as a Labour candidate."Asked about whether Mr Corbyn would stand as an independent candidate against Labour, Sir Keir replied: "I can only speak for the Labour party. "I can't speak for Jeremy on this."Mr Corbyn has been the MP for Islington since 1983 and won a majority of almost 35,000 at the 2019 election. He was suspended from Labour in November 2020 after suggesting that the scale of anti-Semitism in Labour party, revealed in a critical report by the equalities watchdog, was "dramatically overstated" by his political rivals.He was later readmitted to the party when he said the concerns about anti-Semitism, were neither "exaggerated nor overstated".However, Sir Keir said he could not return as a Labour MP and would continue to have to sit as an independent in the Commons.