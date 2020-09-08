Sioux Falls Man Charles Little Bear Charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Charles Little Bear, Jr., age 54, was indicted on July 20, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on September 2, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between on or about July 19, 2019, and April 9, 2020, Little Bear, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, failed to register and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Little Bear is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.

Little Bear was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

