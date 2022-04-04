Shiprock: Faith Nicholle Sullivan Arraigned for Assault

Shiprock woman, Faith Nicholle Sullivan arraigned for assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Faith Nicholle Sullivan, 27, of Shiprock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was arraigned in federal court on April 1 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon . Sullivan will remain in custody pending trial.

A federal grand jury indicted Sullivan on Oct. 14, 2021. According to the indictment and other court records, on June 8, 2021, Sullivan allegedly assaulted a Navajo Police Officer with a knife. The alleged assault occurred at Sullivan’s residence in Shiprock on the Navajo Nation.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Sullivan faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Navajo Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today