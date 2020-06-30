Shawn Scholefield Arrested For Theft By Deception by NHPD

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 29, 2020 at approximately 1:23 pm, members of the Nashua Police Department Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested Shawn Scholefield, age 38, of 6 Foster Court, Nashua, NH on an active arrest warrant charging him with two counts of Theft by Deception Consolidated, Class A Felony, and two counts of Issuing Bad Checks, Class A Felony.

On May 29, 2020 the Nashua Police Department was notified by a local business of a suspected check fraud that had occurred within Nashua. Shawn Scholefield was identified as the suspect in the investigation. The investigation was furthered by Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Scholefield issued a number of checks to two local businesses knowing there were insufficient funds in his account causing the checks to be returned. Based on the information received during the course of the investigation, Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant charging Scholefield with one count of Theft by Deception-Consolidated, Class A Felony.

Each Class A Felony is punishable by up to fifteen years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Scholefield was released on $5,000 cash or surety bail pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @NashuaPolice.

