Share price of GAIL jumps as Sensex gains 191.37 points

The share price of GAIL (India) Ltd. gained 0.12 per cent to Rs 85.05 at 11:52AM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 86.5 and low of Rs 83.8 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 84.95 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 1005822 shares so far with a value of Rs 8.51 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 4.18 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.08.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 17.45 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index slipped -2.84 per cent during the same period.

(India) Ltd. belongs to the Gas Distribution industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.52 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 19.91 per cent and 7.03 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 37987.96 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 37.35 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 27657.93 crore and up 114.8 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 17685.24 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 3252.95 crore, up 52.17 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.