Shane Theisz Sentenced for Dealing Meth

Violent Felon, Shane Theisz Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine While on Probation

(STL.News) Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Theisz was on state probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his Terre Haute residence. During the search, officers found 141 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 in U.S. Currency, and two handguns: a loaded .40 caliber and a 9mm. The .40 caliber handgun was previously reported stolen. Theisz was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail where he admitted to law enforcement officers that the methamphetamine belonged to him and was the amount he normally obtained from his source of supply.

Theisz has a serious criminal history that spans over 13 years and involves a prior felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Vigo County as well as two domestic battery misdemeanors, one in which he threatened to kill a woman.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Indianapolis Field Office, made the announcement.

The DEA investigated the case. The Terre Haute Police Department provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. As part of the sentence, Judge Sweeney ordered that Theisz be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

Read more news relating to “Dealing Methamphetamine:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today