Shamsid-Deen Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

California Man, Shamsid-Deen Habeebullah Sentenced for Violation of The Federal Gun Control Act

(STL.News) SHAMSID-DEEN HABEEBULLAH, age 45, a resident of California, was sentenced on May 26, 2022 to 46 months of incarceration for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

On February 14, 2021, HABEEBULLAH entered a gun range in St. Bernard Parish and rented two firearms before firing them at the range. Prior to renting the firearms, HABEEBULLAH filled out a waiver stating that he had not been convicted of a felony and was not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm. However, HABEEBUALLAH has been convicted six times in the past, including once for bank robbery and twice for drug distribution.

HABEEBULLAH will be under supervised release for two (2) years following his term of incarceration and was also assessed a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime

The case was investigated by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Trummel of the Violent Crime Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

