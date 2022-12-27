Sensex gallops 1,000 points in 2 days. Will bulls continue to make merry on Street?

Tracking positive cues from global peers, benchmark equity indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after a volatile trading session. Sensex ended 361 points higher at 60,927, and Nifty50 gained 117 points to settle at 18,132.

Apparently, the benchmark indices got a boost from an uptick in metal stocks, after China announced it will further ease its strict Covid-19 restrictions as this bolstered expectations of demand recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

In the last two days, the Nifty50 index closed 325 points or 1.82% higher at 18,132, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,082 or 1.80% to 60,927. “The recent buoyancy in the banking pack combined with a recovery in the select index majors is encouraging. However, Nifty has multiple hurdles to cross before resuming the uptrend. We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock-specific opportunities and maintaining positions on both sides,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking.

“Nifty did well to build on the gains of the previous session. 18,206-18,255 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 17,977 could be the support. As we approach the F&O expiry for the month and also the year end, we could see some heightened volatility in the markets over the next two days,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at Securities, said.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE surged by Rs 8.37 lakh crore to Rs 280.49 lakh crore in the last two days.

In the Sensex pack, , , , and L&T were the top gainers, rising about 1.5-6%. , , , and also closed with gains.

On the other hand, , , M&M, and closed with cuts.

Sectorally, the Nifty Metal advanced 4.23% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.29%. Banks, auto financials, pharma, realty, consumer durables and IT stocks also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 gained 0.97% and Smallcap50 rose 1.11%.

“Market is driving some comfort from the absence of any negative news from the global front. Valuations are slightly looking better after the recent spate of corrections, hence investors are resorting to value buying in the run up to the current month F&O expiry,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

“Technically, after a promising reversal formation, the market held the uptrend formation throughout the day. The higher bottom intraday formation is indicating the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future. For the trend following traders, 18,000 would act as a sacrosanct support level, above which the index could move up to a 50-day SMA or 18,220. In case of any further upside, the index could move up to 18,300,” Chouhan added.

“Nifty moved higher at the end of a volatile trading session, adding 0.65% to the previous closing. On the daily chart, the rally stopped at the 50EMA. As long as it remains above 18,070, the trend appears to be positive. On the higher end, the index may move up towards 18,350. Support on the lower end is placed at 18,070/17,950,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Asian markets ended higher on Tuesday after China announced that it will further ease its strict Covid-19 restrictions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.68% and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.98%.

The rupee declined on Tuesday as importers bought dollars and traders ignored the largely positive sentiment in the broader markets. The rupee fell to 82.84 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.65. The Brent crude February futures surged 0.98% to $85.31 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,572 stocks gained, 926 declined and 133 remained unchanged.