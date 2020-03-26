Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas yesterday. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also addressed developments in Afghanistan. Secretary Pompeo underscored the U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic relationship and the need for coordinated action to confront global challenges.

