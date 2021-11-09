Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the APEC Ministerial Meeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai co-led the United States delegation to the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting on November 8-9 hosted by New Zealand. Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Tai engaged with fellow APEC ministers in pursuit of our 2021 priorities, including building a more open digital economy, advancing women’s economic empowerment, strengthening supply chain resilience and trade facilitation, and promoting sustainable economic growth. A joint statement was released at the conclusion of the meeting.

APEC is the premier platform for the United States to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance inclusive and sustainable growth. The United States remains committed to expanding and deepening economic ties in APEC for the benefit of the American people and our partners