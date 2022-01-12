Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Noting shared concerns regarding Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked military build-up in and around Ukraine, the Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed outcomes and next steps following the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva and in advance of the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels tomorrow. Secretary Blinken also shared expectations for the January 13 OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna. The Secretary reaffirmed his support for diplomacy as the only responsible path forward, and that no substantive discussions would occur about Ukraine, without Ukraine. He reiterated that if Russia chooses the path of further conflict, the United States and our Allies and partners are prepared to impose enormous costs on Russia’s economy, to reinforce NATO’s presence in frontline Allied states, and to increase defensive assistance to Ukraine.