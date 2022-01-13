Secretary Blinken’s Call with the Speaker of Iraq’s COR

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives al-Halbousi

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR), Mohammed al-Halbousi. Secretary Blinken congratulated the Speaker on his re-election and expressed appreciation for the role that the COR plays in Iraq’s democratic process and its work to uphold Iraq’s national sovereignty. The Secretary discussed the important work ahead, including the formation of a new government that will address the urgent challenges facing Iraq. The Secretary underlined U.S. support for a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq.