Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Pandor

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor discussed ways to address common concerns over food security, following up on the May 18 Global Food Security Ministerial in New York, as well as shared priorities in Africa.